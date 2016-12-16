Now at Foam

Hiroshi
Sugimoto

16 December 2016 – 8 March 2017

Black Box
Now open

Foam Talent
Call 2017

1 February - 19 March 2017

Search for
talented photographers
Now at Foam

Harley Weir

2 December 2016 - 19 February 2017

Boundaries
Now at Foam 3h

Ren Hang

27 January - 12 March 2017

Naked/Nude